Family keeps deceased woman’s body at home for a week in Jeedimetla

The incident came to light on Wednesday when local residents informed the police about foul smell emanating from the house.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:49 AM, Wed - 20 December 23

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident a family failed to conduct final rites of a woman who passed away a week ago and kept the body at their house in Jeedimetla itself.

According to police, the woman Muku Radha Kumari (45) lived along with her brother Mukku Praveen Kumar and mother Vijaya Laxmi.

A few years after marriage, Radha Kumari took divorce and was staying with her mother at Jeedimetla. The family are natives of Sathupally in Khammam district.

Police learnt Radha Kumari passed away a week ago due to health issues and the family members didn’t inform anyone about it. Instead they kept the body at the house and went ahead with their regular chores.

On Wednesday morning the locals informed the police who shifted the body to Gandhi mortuary.

Police suspect the family members of the woman might be suffering from mental health issues.

The police are arranging for the funeral of the Radha Laxmi and informed some relatives in Khammam.