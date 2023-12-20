| No Indication Of Surge In Covid Cases In Telangana So Far

Senior health officials have also urged people, especially those in the vulnerable age group, to take precautions during the ongoing chilly weather conditions.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:41 AM, Wed - 20 December 23

Hyderabad: Responding to reports of a new Covid variant JN.1 that was reported in Kerala, the State public health department on Tuesday maintained that there was no sign of a sudden surge in fresh Covid positive infections in Telangana.

Barring sporadic positive cases which has been the case for past few weeks, so far no indication of a major surge in Covid infections, officials maintained.

On Tuesday, four people have tested positive for Covid in Telangana while authorities conducted 402 tests.

