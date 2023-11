| Lionel Messi Wins 8th Ballon Dor Is Lionel Messi The Greatest Footballer Of All Time

Lionel Messi Wins 8th Ballon d’Or | Is Lionel Messi The Greatest Footballer Of All Time?

Lionel Messi secured his eighth Ballon d'Or in 2023, setting a remarkable record spanning from 2009 to 2023.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:40 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Hyderabad: Lionel Messi secured his eighth Ballon d’Or in 2023, setting a remarkable record spanning from 2009 to 2023. His achievement was primarily driven by leading Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar, fulfilling a lifelong dream. Despite an otherwise modest season at Paris Saint-Germain, securing the one major trophy missing from his illustrious career proved decisive.

Watch: