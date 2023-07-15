Liquor shops to remain closed tomorrow in Cyberabad in view of Bonalu

In the view of Bonalu celebrations, all the liquor shops, restaurants, toddy shops, clubs and bars serving liquor (excluding bars in star hotels and registered clubs) will be closed in Cyberabad
Hyderabad: In the view of Bonalu celebrations, all the liquor shops, restaurants, toddy shops, clubs and bars serving liquor (excluding bars in star hotels and registered clubs) will be closed in Cyberabad from 6 am on Sunday to 6 am on Monday, according to the Commissioner of Police Cyberabad, Stephen Raveendra.