5 cricket betting gangs busted, 15 people held

Acting on a tipoff, the SOT raided houses at Kukatpally, Dundigal, Miyapur, Jeedimetla and Bachupally and caught 15 people for allegedly organising the betting.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 April 2024, 11:35 PM

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT) busted five interstate gangs, which were allegedly organising cricket betting during the ongoing matches.

Acting on a tipoff, the SOT raided houses at Kukatpally, Dundigal, Miyapur, Jeedimetla and Bachupally and caught 15 people for allegedly organising the betting.

Also Read Two held for cricket betting in Hyderabad

Ten others involved in the offence are at large.

The police seized Rs 33.3 lakh in cash and 57 bank accounts were frozen, which had around Rs 2.07 crore. They also seized smartphones and laptops.