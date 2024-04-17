Engineering students caught with MDMA in Cyberabad drug bust

Acting on information, the police caught K Surya Kumar and G Shyam Babu, both natives of Andhra Pradesh and residing in the city.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 April 2024, 06:42 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two engineering students who were allegedly in possession and were planning to sell MDMA drugs were caught by the Cyberabad Special Operations Team on Wednesday.

The police seized 28 grams of MDMA worth Rs. 4.2 lakh from them. Acting on information, the police caught K Surya Kumar and G Shyam Babu, both natives of Andhra Pradesh and residing in the city.

Both of them went to Bengaluru and brought the drugs from one person Abhi and were planning to sell it when they were caught,” said DCP Special Operations Teams, D Srinivas. Surya Kumar was last year arrested by Chandanagar police for allegedly selling drugs and sent to jail.

After coming out of jail, he resumed his activities. The police are making efforts to nab Abhi and a foreign national, Salman.