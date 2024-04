Wine shops, toddy shops, bars closed in Hyderabad on April 17 for Sri Ram Navami

Any person found violating the orders will be prosecuted, the police warned.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 April 2024, 09:18 PM

Hyderabad: The police have ordered closure of wine shops/toddy shops and bars attached to restaurants in Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad between 6 am on April 17 to 6 am on April 18 on account of Sri Ram Navami. Any person found violating the orders will be prosecuted, the police warned.