List of Indian batsmen to register double centuries in ODIs

Hyderabad: Registering a double ton in ODIs is an arduous task as it takes a lot of energy and patience. And to date, only 8 players have managed to score a double ton in ODI cricket.

Little Master Sachin Tendulkar was the first to achieve the feat in 2010, followed by Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Martin Guptill, Fakhar Zaman, Ishan Kishan, and Shubman Gill. Interestingly, Rohit Sharma has scored three double-centuries in his career.

Here, let us recall all those amazing knocks:

Sachin’s 200*, 2010

Tendulkar was the first person ever to register a double ton in ODIs as he scored 200* off just 147 balls against South Africa in Gwalior in 2010. He clubbed 33 fours and 9 sixes in his unbeaten 200-run innings which helped India post a total of 403 runs and win the match by a huge margin.

Virender Sehwag’s 219, 2011

Virender Sehwag became the second batsman to score a double century when he made 200 off 140 balls against West Indies in 2011. He smashed 25 fours and 7 sixes to reach his 219 before he headed back to the pavilion.

Rohit Sharma’s 209, 2013

Rohit Sharma’s first double-hundred came against Australia at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in 2013. Rohit’s brutal innings was laced with 16 sixes and 12 fours, and he took only 42 balls to score his second hundred in the match against Australia.

Rohit Sharma’s 264, 2014

The 35-year-old scored his 2nd double ton against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in 2014. Rohit hit 9 sixes and 33 fours in his 264-run innings, which helped him become the highest individual scorer in ODI cricket.

Rohit Sharma’s 208, 2017

Three years down the line, Rohit Sharma once again scored a double-century. It came against Sri Lanka in 2017 at the PCA-IS Bindra Stadium. This time, he took 151 balls to make a double and remained not out on 208 by the end of India’s innings.

Ishan Kishan’s 210, 2022

Ishan Kishan, who opened the innings for India in the match against Bangladesh, became the fourth Indian batsman to score a double hundred. He also became the fastest batsman in the history of ODI to score a double as he reached the double-figure mark in just 120 balls. He tore apart the bowling line of Bangladesh by smashing 24 fours and 10 sixes en route to his 210.

Shubman Gill’s 208, 2022

The latest to join the 200-run club was Shubman Gill. The right-handed batsman, who achieved the feat against New Zealand yesterday in Hyderabad, took 145 balls to score 200, which includes 19 fours and 9 sixes. He finished his innings on 208 before he was caught at deep midwicket by Glenn Phillips in the bowling of Shipley.