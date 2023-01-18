Ind vs NZ: Gill dazzles with double ton

Slams 208 to join elite list of players with the feat to power India to 349/8 against New Zealand

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published Date - 06:56 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Touted as the future Indian cricket super star, Shubman Gill showcased his full potential with an array of strokes en route to his maiden double century (208 off 149; 19×4, 9×6) to join the elite list of players, as India posted a massive 349/8 in the first ODI against New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

In front of a near-full-capacity crowd, Gill put his prowess on display. During his knock, he achieved several milestones. He became the fifth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan to score double centuries in ODIs. He also became the fastest Indian and second-joint fastest overall to the 1,000 runs in ODIs. He took 19 innings for the milestone to surpass Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan (24 innings). Fakhar Zaman, with 18 innings, was the fastest.

Choosing to bat after winning the toss, Rohit Sharma and Gill provided a good platform adding 60 runs in 12 overs. Rohit threw away his wicket after promising start, mis-timing a Blair Tickner’s delivery to give Daryl Mitchell a simple catch at mid-on. King Virat Kohli, who was in sublime form, perished cheaply (8 off 10) after he missed a straighter one from Mitchell Santner to be bowled.

Gill got lucky when Latham dropped him on 45. The keeper failed to hold on to a faint edge and also could not gather the ball for a stumping. Playing in place of KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, who was coming after his epic double ton against Bangladesh, failed to make use of the opportunity as he edged Lockie Ferguson to wicketkeeper Tom Latham as hosts lost three wickets for 110 in the 20th over.

With Suryakumar Yadav (31), Gill added 64 runs for the third wicket before the former was caught at mid-off off Mitchell. Gill pulled Santner for a six over mid-wicket and took a single to reach his third century in his career in 87 balls. Gill got a second life, when he was dropped off his own bowling by Shipley on 124. Hardik Pandya’s stay came to an end in bizarre fashion when he was adjudged bowled by the third umpire, though the replays showed bails coming off from wicketkeeper’s glove.

But Gill continued his onslaught. He lofted Bracewell for a maximum to reach 150. Despite losing wickets at the other end, Gill smacked Tickner for two sixes – one over bowler’s head and another over square leg in the 48th over. He then struck Ferguson for three sixes – one over fine leg, second over long off and the third over the bowlers’ head – to reach the 200-run mark in the penultimate over. He was caught at deep mid-wicket in the final over but helped India score 98 runs in the last 10.