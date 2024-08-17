Loan Waiver: Distressed farmer attempts to die by consuming pesticide in Mancherial

17 August 2024

Mancherial: A distressed farmer attempted to die allegedly by consuming some pesticide as he was upset over denial of crop loan waiver at Kawal village in Jannaram mandal on Saturday.

Farmer Lachanna of the village tried to kill himself by consuming pesticide in a box.

However, another farmer grabbed the box and prevented Lachanna from committing suicide. Lachanna said that he was depressed when his name was not included in the list of beneficiaries of crop loans waived off by the government.

Lachanna stated that he had availed a loan of Rs 2.90 lakh from a bank to grow various crops in 2023. Locals, mostly non-tribals, said that 80 farmers did not get the waiver.

They urged the government to extend the waiver to them. They stated that they pinned many hopes on the scheme, but were shocked when their names were not found in the list of beneficiaries.