Loan waiver: Rythu Sangam stages protest in Sangareddy

The Telangana Rythu Sangam district wing staged a protest at the Sangareddy collectorate demanding the government to waive off the crop loans of all farmers unconditionally.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 August 2024, 08:00 PM

Rythu Sangam leaders are staging a protest at Sangareddy collectorate on Friday.

Though the government had extended the loan waiver to 97,873 farmers to Rs.846 crore, State leader Gollapally Jayaraj said thousands of farmers were still denied the benefit on various grounds.

Jayaraj said that these farmers’ names were kept pending since they lacked a ration card or pattadhar passbook or Aadhar card or due to mistakes in the bank passbook.

Sangam district president K Rajaiah, secretary B Yadava Reddy and others were present.