Local tiger makes an unsuccessful hunt in Bejjur forests

The tiger pounced on a cow which was trailing a herd of cattle grazing in the forests of Bejjur range. It, however, left the cow when shepherds raised an alarm.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Even as one tiger returned to Maharashtra after a weeklong stay in the forests of Kaghaznagar division, a local tiger made an unsuccessful hunt by attacking a cow in the forests of Sulugupalli village in Bejjur mandal on Tuesday.

The tiger pounced on a cow which was trailing a herd of cattle grazing in the forests of Bejjur range. It, however, left the cow when shepherds raised an alarm. The cattle suffered minor injuries on its legs. It belonged to Karpitha Sudhakar from Bapuguda village. Shepherds claimed that they noticed a tiger in the forests.

Forest officials said a local tiger might have tried to attack the cattle. They stated that around four tigers were residing in the forests of the range. They requested the shepherds not to take cattle deep inside the forests for grazing and urged farmers to move in groups and to return home by 6 pm.