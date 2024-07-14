RS Praveen Kumar hails women for joining party

Praveen Kumar took to X and expressed salutations to their feet for coming forward to join the party by reposing faith in leadership of BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao

Published Date - 14 July 2024

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: BRS leader Dr RS Praveen Kumar on Sunday termed women as steel women for joining the party. He welcomed women and men who became members of the BRS in Kaghaznagar on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Praveen Kumar took to X and expressed salutations to their feet for coming forward to join the party by reposing faith in leadership of BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao, while many were shifting loyalties towards other parties. He vowed to live up to their expectations.

Women said they joined the BRS considering the welfare schemes and developmental works taken by the previous government. They stated that the present government was confined to making statements and criticizing the BRS party even after electors gave their mandate to the Congress.