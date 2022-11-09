| Locals Need To Be Educated On Importance Of Ramappa Temple Says Mulugu Collector

Locals need to be educated on importance of Ramappa temple, says Mulugu Collector

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:32 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

Mulugu Collector Krishna Aditya addressing the Ramappa capacity building programme at Palampet on Wednesday. The Collector inaugurated a two-day capacity building programme for the locals on the temple at the ‘Rythu Vedika’ at Palampet village where the historic Ramappa temple is located.

Mulugu: District Collector S Krishna Aditya said that the local people should acquire knowledge about UNESCO world heritage site Ramappa temple’s unique features and the great architecture.

He inaugurated a two-day capacity building programme for the locals on the temple at the ‘Rythu Vedika’ at Palampet village where the historic Ramappa temple is located here on Wednesday.

Addressing the programme, the District Collector said that more people, especially youngsters, should get the knowledge and the importance of the temple. He appreciated the efforts of the Kakatiya Heritage Trust (KHT) for the Ramappa capacity building programme.

Krishna Aditya also interacted with the participants in an attempt to test the knowledge on the temple possessed by them. The Collector urged participants to spread the message among others about Ramappa’s unique buildings.

Kakatiya University(KU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Thatikonda Ramesh, KHT Trustee Prof M Panduranga Rao, ASI officer Madipally Mallesham, Tourism Officer M Shivaji and others attended the programme.