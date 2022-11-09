After YouTube helps Harika clear NEET, MLC Kavitha to help her with MBBS fees

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:20 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

Harika, hailing from a financially struggling family in Nizamabad, had showed her determination when she cleared NEET by taking lessons on YouTube and going on to secure the 700th rank at the State level.

Hyderabad: The inspiring story of E. Harika, the daughter of a beedi worker who defied odds and poverty to win a rank in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and secure an MBBS seat, will now continue without obstacles.

Harika, hailing from a financially struggling family in Nizamabad, had showed her determination when she cleared NEET by taking lessons on YouTube and going on to secure the 700th rank at the State level. With her father Shivakumar passing away when she was a child, it was Harika’s mother Anuradha who ran the family by making beedis and doing odd jobs.

With the child securing good marks in Intermediate and nurturing the ambition to become a doctor, her mother too wanted her child to continue studies, but could not afford NEET coaching. That is when Harika took to YouTube and followed recorded lessons that were available on the video platform.

With her story being shared across social media, MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday stepped in to help her and pledged her support to Harika. Kavitha handed over a cheque to Harika and her mother Anuradha towards the first installment of the young girl’s fee for her medical education.

Kavitha also assured to bear the entire expenditure enabling Harika to complete her MBBS course. Harika, who scored 40,000th rank at the All India level and 70oth rank at the State level this year, was in dire need of help even after clearing the entrance, because she would have pay the fee to get into her dream MBBS course.

Responding to her request to philanthropists to fund her education through media reports, Kavitha took up the responsibility and sharing the news on social media, said that Harika was an inspiration for every person who chooses to live their dreams.

“Meeting Harika and her mother, a Beedi worker, and becoming a part of her incredible journey is truly a blessing,’ Kavitha tweeted.

Dare to dream and then never stop working until you achieve them. This is the story of Harika,who passed and excelled in the MBBS exams via YouTube videos. I met her and her mother and extended my support towards her dreams by handing over the first installment of her fees

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/8NIUqSk91e — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) November 9, 2022