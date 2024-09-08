Locals rescue six farmers stuck in flooding stream in Adilabad

Farmers were trapped in the flooding stream when they reached half of the swollen stream following the discharge of surplus water from Sathnala project which received copious inflows due to heavy rains in upstream areas.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 September 2024, 05:58 PM

Adilabad: Locals rescued six farmers along with a few bullocks that were stranded in a stream, which was suddenly flooded due to discharge of surplus water from Sathnala irrigation project downstream allegedly without giving prior information at Pendalawada village in Jainath mandal on Saturday evening.

Farmers were crossing a stream by a bullock cart after completing farm works by around 6.30 pm. They were trapped in the flooding stream when they reached half of the swollen stream following the discharge of surplus water from Sathnala project which received copious inflows due to heavy rains in upstream areas. They were washed away for about 30 metres.

However, the farmers managed to raise an alarm and sought help from the locals. The locals could bring out the farmers and two bullocks by swimming the stream. The farmers said that they were unaware of the discharge of surplus water from the project downstream. Locals said that the officials were sometimes releasing water from the project without prior information.

They alleged that the officials were showing negligence in cautioning the farmers about the discharge of the water from the project, posing a threat to their lives. They requested authorities to take action against the errant officials.

When asked, Collector Rajarshi Shah said that gates of the project were lifted to release surplus water downstream. He, however, stated that the reason behind trapping of for farmers in the stream was being found out.