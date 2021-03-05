Lok Satta rues over drop in living index rank of Karimnagar

Karimnagar city, which ranked 11th in the country in 2018, had dropped to 22nd rank in 2020 year survey report on municipal performance and ease of living indices

Karimnagar: Lok Satta found fault with the district officials for the declining rank of Karimnagar city in ease of living index. Karimnagar city, which ranked 11th in the country in 2018, had dropped to 22nd rank in 2020 year survey report on municipal performance and ease of living indices issued by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban affairs.

The Karimnagar city scored only 44.47 weightage out of a total of 100 in the ease of living index in the year 2020. In 2018, the city scored 48.90 out of 100.

Lok Satta district secretary Prakash Holla, in a press release here on Friday, said the State and Union governments have been spending several crores on development of the city on all fronts and still Karimnagar town’s rank had declined to 22nd place in the ease of living index. “This is a matter of concern,” he added.

It is time for the municipal authorities to strive to provide basic amenities to the people such as allocating footpaths for pedestrians, removal of encroachments on the roads, relocation of roadside vendors to Rythu Bazaars and mini-markets, he said.

