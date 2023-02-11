Long jump qualifying mark not excess: Home Minister Mahmood Ali

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali said aspirants who could not qualify the physical test were misleading people with false claims

Hyderabad: Justifying the decision of the State government to increase the qualifying mark for long jump and 1,600 metres race in the SI and Constable recruitment test conducted by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB), Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali said aspirants who could not qualify the physical test were misleading people with false claims.

Replying on budget demands in the assembly on Saturday, Mahmood Ali said Telangana was not the only State where the long jump qualifying mark was four metres, but it was higher in other States such as Kerala(4.57m), Tamil Nadu(4.5 m) and Delhi(4.3m). Similarly, in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Kerala too, the 1600 metre race was being conducted for police aspirants, he said.

The Home Minister said 12 lakh applications were received for SI and Constable posts, out of which 2.47 lakh qualified for SI and 6,61197 for constable posts.

For 17,000 posts about 9,25,927 qualified for the physical test and since a majority of them failed to qualify, they were spreading lies about the selection process.

He said the police recruitment conducted during 2018-19 51.9 percent qualified, whereas in 2022-23, 53.73 percent qualified, which means this time more people qualified.

He said politicians of some parties were criticising the government without knowing facts. The Home Minister also assured to look into the matter of home guards, who served over 10 years and were removed from the services. “I will take the matter to the government and see that justice is done,”he said.