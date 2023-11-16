BRS Govt worked for Muslims welfare, vote for BRS: Mahmood Ali

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali conducted a road show for the victory of the BRS Khammam Assembly candidate Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Published Date - 05:52 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

Home Minister Mahmood Ali addressing an election rally in Khammam on Thursday.16KM1: Home Minister Mahmood Ali addressing the media in Khammam on Thursday.

Khammam: The BRS government has brought tremendous change in the lives of Muslims by spending huge amounts of funds for their welfare, stated Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali.

He conducted a road show for the victory of the BRS Khammam Assembly candidate Puvvada Ajay Kumar here on Thursday. He addressed the media along with MP Nama Nageswara Rao and the party district president, MLC Tata Madhusudhan.

After the advent of Telangana, the State has developed a lot and Muslims had a major share in the development. Congress party has been in power for 60 years and has not provided any schemes to minorities. Earlier, Muslims mostly worked in hotels and as mechanics, he said.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao worked for the all round development of Muslims by building schools and colleges. The government spent Rs 24, 000 crore on minorities’ welfare and stood by Muslim children.

The BRS government introduced the Shadi Mubarak scheme and around two lakh Muslim women in Telangana state were benefitted from the scheme. Now in view of the elections, the Congress party was making tall promises and people should not believe its promises, Ali said.

From 2014 till today there was no curfew for a single day curfew in Telangana State, especially in Hyderabad. Both Congress and TDP parties used to impose curfew many times when they were in power. All sections of people were happy under the BRS rule, the Home Minister said.

Before Telangana was formed there was severe scarcity for electricity. But after the BRS came to power the situation was changed with 24-hour power supply. Leading foreign companies were setting up branches in Hyderabad because of the efforts by IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy was not a Congress leader but an RSS leader. In the Congress party there were 20 leaders in the race for the CM post, but BRS has only one Chief Minister, Ali noted.

He appealed to Muslims to support the BRS party, which was working for the community’s development. Hoping that the BRS would win 10 out of 10 seats in Khammam district, the Home Minister asked Khammam voters to elect Ajay Kumar with a huge majority.