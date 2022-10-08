| Looking For Job Deet Is Here To Help You

Looking for job? DEET is here to help you

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:45 AM, Sat - 8 October 22

The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs,

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday.

Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com). Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.

Now that you are ready to apply for a job, Do you have your resume ready? If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume “Workruit Resume Builder” is the key. With Workruit Resume Builder you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. All you have to do is 1. Register 2. Choose a resume template 3. Add your details to the resume 4. Download & share your resume. It is that easy. Download Workruit Resume Builder app using this link: bit.ly/instantresume

Quality-Matrix



Position:Test Engineers/ QAs/ SMEs/ Technical Leads

Qualification- Any Graduate

Skills- API along with Mobile testing, Automation, Functional, Selenium with Appium, Rest Assured, Mobile, Android, IOS Developer

Experience- 4 to 6 years of similar experience

Salary- As per norms

Work location- Hyderabad/ Bangalore

Looking for Immediate joiners

Work from office only

Contact- 9618341931

HiCare

Position: Pest Control Technicians

Qualification: SSC/Intermediate

Salary: 11K ESI&PF Incentives Referal Amount Petrol Conveyance

Experience: Freshers or 6months in pest control stream

Location: Sri Nagar Colony, Vikrampuri(Secunderabad), Kukatpally

Contact: 7386908352/ anil.k@hicare.in

Chai Point

Position: Store Team Member

Qualification: SSC

Salary: 11,880 (take home) ESIC, PF, yearly Bonus

Shifts: day shifts / night shifts

Age Limit: 18-28 years

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 40

Contact: 9290790295/ vikas.singh@chaipoint.com

Oryoki Health Card

Position: Sales Manager / Head

Experience: 3-10 years

Salary: up to 10LPA

Qualification: Any Degree

Location: Hyderabad, Bangalore

Vacancies: 5

Should have 2 wheeler with a licence and should have good communication

Contact: 9346452934

NeemsBoro Farms Private Limited

Position: Telecallers

Experience: 1-2 Years

Salary: 10k/month

Qualification: 12th and above

Vacancies: 5

Languages: Telugu Hindi English

Should be good in communication skills

Contact:9703151101

LIC India

Job Role: Financial planner

Qualification: Min SSC

Location : Peddapalli

Age : 23-24 yrs

Should have minimum computer knowledge

Interested candidates kindly contact 8639244807

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com