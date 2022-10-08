Looking for job? DEET is here to help you

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday.
Quality-Matrix
Position:Test Engineers/ QAs/ SMEs/ Technical Leads
Qualification- Any Graduate
Skills- API along with Mobile testing, Automation, Functional, Selenium with Appium, Rest Assured, Mobile, Android, IOS Developer
Experience- 4 to 6 years of similar experience
Salary- As per norms
Work location- Hyderabad/ Bangalore
Looking for Immediate joiners
Work from office only
Contact- 9618341931
HiCare
Position: Pest Control Technicians
Qualification: SSC/Intermediate
Salary: 11K ESI&PF Incentives Referal Amount Petrol Conveyance
Experience: Freshers or 6months in pest control stream
Location: Sri Nagar Colony, Vikrampuri(Secunderabad), Kukatpally
Contact: 7386908352/ anil.k@hicare.in
Chai Point
Position: Store Team Member
Qualification: SSC
Salary: 11,880 (take home) ESIC, PF, yearly Bonus
Shifts: day shifts / night shifts
Age Limit: 18-28 years
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 40
Contact: 9290790295/ vikas.singh@chaipoint.com
Oryoki Health Card
Position: Sales Manager / Head
Experience: 3-10 years
Salary: up to 10LPA
Qualification: Any Degree
Location: Hyderabad, Bangalore
Vacancies: 5
Should have 2 wheeler with a licence and should have good communication
Contact: 9346452934
NeemsBoro Farms Private Limited
Position: Telecallers
Experience: 1-2 Years
Salary: 10k/month
Qualification: 12th and above
Vacancies: 5
Languages: Telugu Hindi English
Should be good in communication skills
Contact:9703151101
LIC India
Job Role: Financial planner
Qualification: Min SSC
Location : Peddapalli
Age : 23-24 yrs
Should have minimum computer knowledge
Interested candidates kindly contact 8639244807
