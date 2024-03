DEET: Telangana Government Initiative for Jobs | Telangana Jobs News

Hyderabad: DEET, a government initiative, allows job seekers to apply for jobs, receive alerts, and receive career advice through Workruit’s application.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 March 2024, 06:45 PM

Hyderabad: DEET, a government initiative, allows job seekers to apply for jobs, receive alerts, and receive career advice through Workruit’s application.