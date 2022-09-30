Friday, Sep 30, 2022
DEET: Openings for sales consultants and executives

By Telangana Today
Published: Updated On - 12:10 AM, Sat - 1 October 22
Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is a Telangana government initiative through which you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day. Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today.

DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com). Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on the DEET app which can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET. They can also sign up on the website: www.tsdeet.com.

If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume, ‘Workruit Resume Builder’ is the key and you can create your resume in less than five minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download and share it. Download Workruit Resume Builder app from bit.ly/instantresume

Quality-Matrix

Position: Test engineers/QAs/SMEs/technical leads
Qualification: Any graduate
Skills: API along with mobile testing, automation, functional, Selenium with Appium, Rest Assured, Mobile, Android, IOS Developer
Experience: 4-6 years
Salary: As per norms
Location: Hyderabad/Bengaluru
Looking for immediate joiners, work from office only
Contact: 9618341931

One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.

Role: Sale’s Consultant – Only Women
Job Location: Jubilee Hills
Vacancies: 4
Qualification: Any graduate
Skills: Excellent English communication
Experience: Freshers to 3 years in automobile sales
Salary: Rs 1.8 LPA for freshers. For experienced candidates, based on previous CTC
Contact: 9652867807, hr@onemoregoal.in

One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Car sale consultant/executive
Vacancies: 10
Qualification: Any graduate
Skills: Excellent English communication
Experience: Minimum 2.5 years in automobile sales
Salary: Based on previous CTC
Contact: 9652867807, hr@onemoregoal.in

Byju’s – Think & Learn Pvt Ltd

Position: Business Development Associate – Direct Sales (on-field profile)
Location: Across India
Qualification: Any graduate
Working days: 5 days’ work week (Saturday and Sunday mandatory working)
Salary: Up to Rs 9 lakh per annum after 6 weeks of training period
Contact: baddigam.nikitha@byjus.com

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Roligt Foods Pvt Ltd – Cocoexpress)

Position: Field Sales Executives
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary: Up to Rs 20,000 incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 12
Contact: 8886352406 (WhatsApp only), mail your resume to contact@absol.tech

Accura Networks Marketing Pvt. Ltd.

Title: Service technician
Qualification/Experience: Not required
Salary: Rs 11k above incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancy: 1
Contact: 9246521029

Shriram Life Insurance

Position: Senior HR Executive
Experience: 1-3 years (candidates should be from BPO)
Job description: Support organisation in recruitment, onboarding, induction, etc.
Vacancies: 2
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9381055942, send CV to vinodkumar.j@shriramlife.in

Oryoki Health Card

Position: Sales Manager/Head
Experience: 3-10 years
Salary: Up to Rs 10 LPA
Qualification: Any degree
Location: Hyderabad, Bengaluru
Vacancies: 5
Should have 2-wheeler with a driver licence and good communication
Contact: 9346452934

NeemsBoro Farms Private Limited

Position: Telecallers
Experience: 1-2 years
Salary: Rs 10k/month
Qualification: Class XII and above
Vacancies: 5
Languages: Telugu, Hindi, English
Good communication skills
Contact: 9703151101

SunPharma Pvt Ltd

Position: Executives
Vacancies: 13
Salary: Rs 18,000/month
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 0-2 years
Qualification: ITI & Diploma
Contact: 8639174581

Sresta Organics

Profile: Store executive
Experience: Minimum 6 months in FMCG, bike & licence mandatory
Office location: Kothapet, Nalagandla, Chandanagar
Salary: Rs 15k take-home
Mobile: 919701678981

SantaIndia

Position: Tele-callers or Retention Executive
Salary: Up to Rs 13k-15k (in-hand), PF, ESIC, incentives
Qualification: Class XII pass or above, freshers can apply
Contact: 9811025640

paradigmIT

Position: Corporate Sales Executive
Experience: 1 year in any B2B sales, enterprise sales, field sales required
Qualification: Any degree
Salary: Rs 27,050/month
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 10
Contact: 8886660788

PMJ Gems & Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Management Trainee Role
Qualification: MBA in Finance/Marketing (eligible 2021 & 2022 passouts)
Salary: Up to Rs 4 lakh benefits
Language: English, Hindi, Telugu (preferred)
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 10
Contact: e-mail at venkatrao.t@pmjjewels.com

VTekis Consultancy

Position: International Voice and Non-Voice Process
Vacancies: 2,000
Experience: Freshers/0-4 years
Location: Hyderabad, Bengaluru
Eligibility: Candidate should have completed Class XII /2nd PUC or 3 years of diploma from a recognised university
Salary: Rs 13,000-Rs 30,000
Contact: 6363294377, 7013350327, 8074103572, 9391466388

HiCare

Position: Pest Control Technicians
Experience: Freshers or 6 months in pest control stream
Qualification: SSC/Inter
Salary: Rs 11k/month, ESI, PF, incentives, referral amount, petrol conveyance
Bike and licence mandatory
Vacancies: 20
Contact: 7386908352

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Data Entry Executive
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: Rs 10,000-12,000
Qualification: Any degree or graduate
Age: Below 35
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 8008363584, hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

Rysun Jewels & Kris International

Designation: Sales and Marketing profiles
Qualification: Any graduate or degree
Hindi & English, fluency must
Bike and licence must
Salary range: Rs 18k-27k
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 8
Contact: 7337399700

