DEET: Openings for sales consultants and executives

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:10 AM, Sat - 1 October 22

Quality-Matrix

Position: Test engineers/QAs/SMEs/technical leads

Qualification: Any graduate

Skills: API along with mobile testing, automation, functional, Selenium with Appium, Rest Assured, Mobile, Android, IOS Developer

Experience: 4-6 years

Salary: As per norms

Location: Hyderabad/Bengaluru

Looking for immediate joiners, work from office only

Contact: 9618341931

One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.

Role: Sale’s Consultant – Only Women

Job Location: Jubilee Hills

Vacancies: 4

Qualification: Any graduate

Skills: Excellent English communication

Experience: Freshers to 3 years in automobile sales

Salary: Rs 1.8 LPA for freshers. For experienced candidates, based on previous CTC

Contact: 9652867807, hr@onemoregoal.in

One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Car sale consultant/executive

Vacancies: 10

Qualification: Any graduate

Skills: Excellent English communication

Experience: Minimum 2.5 years in automobile sales

Salary: Based on previous CTC

Contact: 9652867807, hr@onemoregoal.in

Byju’s – Think & Learn Pvt Ltd

Position: Business Development Associate – Direct Sales (on-field profile)

Location: Across India

Qualification: Any graduate

Working days: 5 days’ work week (Saturday and Sunday mandatory working)

Salary: Up to Rs 9 lakh per annum after 6 weeks of training period

Contact: baddigam.nikitha@byjus.com

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Roligt Foods Pvt Ltd – Cocoexpress)

Position: Field Sales Executives

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: Up to Rs 20,000 incentives

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 12

Contact: 8886352406 (WhatsApp only), mail your resume to contact@absol.tech

Accura Networks Marketing Pvt. Ltd.

Title: Service technician

Qualification/Experience: Not required

Salary: Rs 11k above incentives

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancy: 1

Contact: 9246521029

Shriram Life Insurance

Position: Senior HR Executive

Experience: 1-3 years (candidates should be from BPO)

Job description: Support organisation in recruitment, onboarding, induction, etc.

Vacancies: 2

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9381055942, send CV to vinodkumar.j@shriramlife.in

Oryoki Health Card

Position: Sales Manager/Head

Experience: 3-10 years

Salary: Up to Rs 10 LPA

Qualification: Any degree

Location: Hyderabad, Bengaluru

Vacancies: 5

Should have 2-wheeler with a driver licence and good communication

Contact: 9346452934

NeemsBoro Farms Private Limited

Position: Telecallers

Experience: 1-2 years

Salary: Rs 10k/month

Qualification: Class XII and above

Vacancies: 5

Languages: Telugu, Hindi, English

Good communication skills

Contact: 9703151101

SunPharma Pvt Ltd

Position: Executives

Vacancies: 13

Salary: Rs 18,000/month

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 0-2 years

Qualification: ITI & Diploma

Contact: 8639174581

Sresta Organics

Profile: Store executive

Experience: Minimum 6 months in FMCG, bike & licence mandatory

Office location: Kothapet, Nalagandla, Chandanagar

Salary: Rs 15k take-home

Mobile: 919701678981

SantaIndia

Position: Tele-callers or Retention Executive

Salary: Up to Rs 13k-15k (in-hand), PF, ESIC, incentives

Qualification: Class XII pass or above, freshers can apply

Contact: 9811025640

paradigmIT

Position: Corporate Sales Executive

Experience: 1 year in any B2B sales, enterprise sales, field sales required

Qualification: Any degree

Salary: Rs 27,050/month

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 10

Contact: 8886660788

PMJ Gems & Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Management Trainee Role

Qualification: MBA in Finance/Marketing (eligible 2021 & 2022 passouts)

Salary: Up to Rs 4 lakh benefits

Language: English, Hindi, Telugu (preferred)

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 10

Contact: e-mail at venkatrao.t@pmjjewels.com

VTekis Consultancy

Position: International Voice and Non-Voice Process

Vacancies: 2,000

Experience: Freshers/0-4 years

Location: Hyderabad, Bengaluru

Eligibility: Candidate should have completed Class XII /2nd PUC or 3 years of diploma from a recognised university

Salary: Rs 13,000-Rs 30,000

Contact: 6363294377, 7013350327, 8074103572, 9391466388

HiCare

Position: Pest Control Technicians

Experience: Freshers or 6 months in pest control stream

Qualification: SSC/Inter

Salary: Rs 11k/month, ESI, PF, incentives, referral amount, petrol conveyance

Bike and licence mandatory

Vacancies: 20

Contact: 7386908352

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Data Entry Executive

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: Rs 10,000-12,000

Qualification: Any degree or graduate

Age: Below 35

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8008363584, hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

Rysun Jewels & Kris International

Designation: Sales and Marketing profiles

Qualification: Any graduate or degree

Hindi & English, fluency must

Bike and licence must

Salary range: Rs 18k-27k

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 8

Contact: 7337399700

