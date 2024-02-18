End your job search with DEET

Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today
——
Company: CMS Info Systems Ltd.
Profile: Vault Executive
Experience: Freshers
Age Limit: 18-35 years
Note: Looking for a dedicated & sincere person
Qualification: 10th class or above
Salary: Rs 12,000 per month plus incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 10
Contact: 7799807776
——
Company: Auzon Softech
Profile: Backend MIS Specialist
Salary: Rs 25,000-30,000
Qualification: BSc/ MSc
Experience: 6 years in backend development, database management, or MIS-related roles
Skills: Database Management, Data Processing, System Integration, Security and Compliance,
Troubleshooting and Maintenance, Documentation
Vacancies: 2
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 8977606339
——
Company: Nalanda Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Forklift Operator
Qualification: SSC | Intermediate | ITI | Diploma
Experience: 1-4 years of relevant experience
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9010025666 | 8096422111 | info@nalandacorporateservices.com
——
Company: Teks Academy
Profile: Marketing Associates
Experience: Freshers
Vacancies: 50
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: narendra.k@teksacademy.com
——
Company: Plant Lipids Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Fitter
Qualification: ITI
Experience: 5-8 years
Languages: Telugu & Hindi
Skills Required: Repair of Motor Pumps, Gearboxes, Pulverizes, Seals & Bearings, Operation &
Maintenance of machines such as welding set, gas cutter, grinder, drilling machine, etc., carry out Preventive Maintenance
Location: Kandukur, Rangareddy district, Telangana
Vacancies: 2
Contact: 7356511444
——
Company: Granules India Ltd (Formulation – OSD)
Profile: Trainee
Qualification: Diploma (Mechanical / Electrical) / ITI / BSc (minimum aggregate of 50% in all academics)
Experience: Freshers passed out of 2021/2022/2023
Note: Only male candidates are preferred
Location: Gagillapur, Hyderabad
Contact: sandhya.bathina@granulesindia.com
——
Company: Ababil Healthcare Services Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Product specialists for Diathermy
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: One-year minimum experience in any medical device sales
Qualification: B.Tech Biomedical
Benefits: Accommodation Allowances, Fuel Allowances, Food Allowances, Traveling Allowances,
Incentives on sales.
Vacancies: 1
Contact: 8143131091 | hr.hyderabad@ababilhealthcare.in
——
Company: Medicover Hospitals
Profile: Call Centre Executive
Experience: 1-4 years
Qualification: Any graduate degree
Languages: Telugu, Hindi & English
Salary: Rs 15,000-Rs30,000 per month
Shift: Rotational shift
Travel: Own transport
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 30
Contact: careers@medicoverhospitals.in
——
Company: CMS Info Systems Ltd.
Profile: Pick Up Executive
Experience: Freshers
Age Limit: 18-35 years
Working hours: 6 am to 7 pm
Qualification: 10th class or above
Salary: Rs 12,000 per month plus incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 10
Contact: 7799807776
——
Company: Vahaan Bazar Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Field Executive
Salary: Rs 15,000-Rs 25,000 plus travelling allowance & food allowance
Note: Outside office work (fieldwork)
Bike is mandatory
Skills: Telugu
Location: Hyderabad & Telangana
Qualification: Mechanical Engineering or Automobiles or Marketing (MBA)
Vacancies: 20
Contact: 9281469011
