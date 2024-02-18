End your job search with DEET

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 February 2024, 11:30 PM

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you can instantly apply for jobs, and receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives, and more career advice every day.

Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.

——

Company: CMS Info Systems Ltd.

Profile: Vault Executive

Experience: Freshers

Age Limit: 18-35 years

Note: Looking for a dedicated & sincere person

Qualification: 10th class or above

Salary: Rs 12,000 per month plus incentives

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 10

Contact: 7799807776

——

Company: Auzon Softech

Profile: Backend MIS Specialist

Salary: Rs 25,000-30,000

Qualification: BSc/ MSc

Experience: 6 years in backend development, database management, or MIS-related roles

Skills: Database Management, Data Processing, System Integration, Security and Compliance,

Troubleshooting and Maintenance, Documentation

Vacancies: 2

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 8977606339

——

Company: Nalanda Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Forklift Operator

Qualification: SSC | Intermediate | ITI | Diploma

Experience: 1-4 years of relevant experience

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9010025666 | 8096422111 | info@nalandacorporateservices.com

——

Company: Teks Academy

Profile: Marketing Associates

Experience: Freshers

Vacancies: 50

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: narendra.k@teksacademy.com

——

Company: Plant Lipids Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Fitter

Qualification: ITI

Experience: 5-8 years

Languages: Telugu & Hindi

Skills Required: Repair of Motor Pumps, Gearboxes, Pulverizes, Seals & Bearings, Operation &

Maintenance of machines such as welding set, gas cutter, grinder, drilling machine, etc., carry out Preventive Maintenance

Location: Kandukur, Rangareddy district, Telangana

Vacancies: 2

Contact: 7356511444

——

Company: Granules India Ltd (Formulation – OSD)

Profile: Trainee

Qualification: Diploma (Mechanical / Electrical) / ITI / BSc (minimum aggregate of 50% in all academics)

Experience: Freshers passed out of 2021/2022/2023

Note: Only male candidates are preferred

Location: Gagillapur, Hyderabad

Contact: sandhya.bathina@granulesindia.com

——

Company: Ababil Healthcare Services Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Product specialists for Diathermy

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: One-year minimum experience in any medical device sales

Qualification: B.Tech Biomedical

Benefits: Accommodation Allowances, Fuel Allowances, Food Allowances, Traveling Allowances,

Incentives on sales.

Vacancies: 1

Contact: 8143131091 | hr.hyderabad@ababilhealthcare.in

——

Company: Medicover Hospitals

Profile: Call Centre Executive

Experience: 1-4 years

Qualification: Any graduate degree

Languages: Telugu, Hindi & English

Salary: Rs 15,000-Rs30,000 per month

Shift: Rotational shift

Travel: Own transport

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 30

Contact: careers@medicoverhospitals.in

——

Company: CMS Info Systems Ltd.

Profile: Pick Up Executive

Experience: Freshers

Age Limit: 18-35 years

Working hours: 6 am to 7 pm

Qualification: 10th class or above

Salary: Rs 12,000 per month plus incentives

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 10

Contact: 7799807776

——

Company: Vahaan Bazar Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Field Executive

Salary: Rs 15,000-Rs 25,000 plus travelling allowance & food allowance

Note: Outside office work (fieldwork)

Bike is mandatory

Skills: Telugu

Location: Hyderabad & Telangana

Qualification: Mechanical Engineering or Automobiles or Marketing (MBA)

Vacancies: 20

Contact: 9281469011

