Looking for job? DEET is here to help you

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:15 AM, Sat - 19 November 22

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day. Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.

If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume “Workruit Resume Builder” is the key and you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it. Download Workruit Resume Builder app using this link: bit.ly/instantresume

Hiringhood

Position: Product Sales Specialist

Qualification: B Tech / MBA

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Should have good communication skills

Contact: 9154993643

Quality-Matrix

Position: Test Engineers/ QAs/ SMEs/ Technical Leads

Qualification: Any Graduate

Skills: API along with Mobile testing, Automation, Functional, Selenium with Appium, Rest Assured, Mobile, Android, IOS Developer

Experience- 4 to 6 years Any of similar experience

Salary- As per norms

Location- Hyderabad/ Bangalore, looking for Immediate joiners

Contact- 9618341931

One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.

Role: Sales Consultant – Only Female

Job Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 4

Qualification: Any Graduate

Skills: Excellent English Communication

Experience: Freshers to 3 Years in automobile sales

CTC Offered: Rs 1.8LPA for fresher and experience candidates based on previous CTC

Contact: 9652867807, hr@onemoregoal.in

One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Car Sale Consultant/ Executive

Vacancies: 10

Qualification: Any Graduate

Skills: Excellent English Communication

Experience: Minimum 2.5 years in automobile sales (Premium Car showroom like Toyota, Hyundai, KIA, Honda, Mahindra)

CTC Offered: Based on Previous CTC

Contact: 9652867807, hr@onemoregoal.in

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Roligt Foods Pvt Ltd – Cocoexpress)

Position: Field Sales Executives

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: Up to 20,000 Incentives

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 12

Contact: 8886352406 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to contact@absol.tech)

Accura Networks Marketing

Title: Service Technician

Qualification and experience: Not required

Salary: Rs 11,000 incentives

Vacancy: 1

Contact: 9246521029

Contact: vinodkumar.j@shriramlife.in

Oryoki Health Card

Position: Sales Manager/Head

Experience: 3-10 years

Salary: up to Rs 10 LPA

Qualification: Any degree

Location: Hyderabad, Bangalore

Vacancies: 5

Should have 2 wheeler with a driver licence and should have good communication.

Contact: 9346452934

NeemsBoro Farms Private Limited

Position: Telecallers

Experience: 1-2 years

Salary: Rs 10,000

Qualification: 12th and above

Vacancies: 5

Languages: Telugu, Hindi, English

Should be good in communication skills

Contact:9703151101

SunPharma Pvt Ltd

Position: Executives

Vacancies: 13

Salary: Rs 18,000/Month

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 0-2 Years

Qualification; ITI& Diploma

Contact:8639174581

Sresta Organics

Position: Store executive

Experience: Min 6 Months in fmcg, bike & licence mandatory

Salary : Rs 15,000 take home

Mobile: 919701678981

Beyond Square

Job profile : Sales Support Executive

Exp : 0-2 years

Qualification: B.Com

Salary : Rs 15,000 take home

Mobile : 919849494940

LIC India

Job Role : Financial planner

Qualification: Min SSC

Location : Peddapalli

Age : 23-24yrs

Should have minimum computer knowledge

Contact 8639244807

SantaIndia

Position: Field Support Engineer

Hiring for reputed Broadband Company

Freshers/Experienced Male candidates required from Bangalore, Chennai & Hyderabad location only

Education:- B.Tech (Electronics & Communication)

Salary:- Rs 16,000 PF ESI

CCNA/MCSA certification or trained will be added advantage

Contact: 9811025640

VTekis Consultancy

Position: International Voice and Non Voice Process

Vacancies: 2,000

Experience: Freshers / 0 to 4 years

Work Location: Hyderabad and Bangalore

Qualification: 12th / 2nd PUC or 3 years of diploma from a recognized university

Salary: Rs 13,000- 30,000

Contact: 6363294377, 7013350327, 8074103572, 9391466388

Sukhii Group

Position: Telecallers

Education – Any Degree / PG Fresher / Experience

Salary- As per industry standard PF Medical Performance Incentive.

Location- Hyderabad

Good Communication Skills required,

Contact: hr@sukhii.group

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Telesales

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: Rs 10,000 to 12,000

Qualification: Any degree or graduate

Age: Below 35

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

iMark Developers

Position: Graphic Designer

Experience: 2 years (min 6 months -1 years preferably from Real Estate)

Salary: As per last CTC

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree any field

Skills required: Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, and knowledge on Photoshop, Corel Draw, Premier, After Effects,

Illustrator, Graphic Designing & Video Editing.

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Contact: krupa@imark.in