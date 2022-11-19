Looking for job? DEET is here to help you

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day. Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).
Hiringhood
Position: Product Sales Specialist
Qualification: B Tech / MBA
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Should have good communication skills
Contact: 9154993643
Quality-Matrix
Position: Test Engineers/ QAs/ SMEs/ Technical Leads
Qualification: Any Graduate
Skills: API along with Mobile testing, Automation, Functional, Selenium with Appium, Rest Assured, Mobile, Android, IOS Developer
Experience- 4 to 6 years Any of similar experience
Salary- As per norms
Location- Hyderabad/ Bangalore, looking for Immediate joiners
Contact- 9618341931
One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.
Role: Sales Consultant – Only Female
Job Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 4
Qualification: Any Graduate
Skills: Excellent English Communication
Experience: Freshers to 3 Years in automobile sales
CTC Offered: Rs 1.8LPA for fresher and experience candidates based on previous CTC
Contact: 9652867807, hr@onemoregoal.in
One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Car Sale Consultant/ Executive
Vacancies: 10
Qualification: Any Graduate
Skills: Excellent English Communication
Experience: Minimum 2.5 years in automobile sales (Premium Car showroom like Toyota, Hyundai, KIA, Honda, Mahindra)
CTC Offered: Based on Previous CTC
Contact: 9652867807, hr@onemoregoal.in
Accelathon Business Solutions (For Roligt Foods Pvt Ltd – Cocoexpress)
Position: Field Sales Executives
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary: Up to 20,000 Incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 12
Contact: 8886352406 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to contact@absol.tech)
Accura Networks Marketing
Title: Service Technician
Qualification and experience: Not required
Salary: Rs 11,000 incentives
Vacancy: 1
Contact: 9246521029
Contact: vinodkumar.j@shriramlife.in
Oryoki Health Card
Position: Sales Manager/Head
Experience: 3-10 years
Salary: up to Rs 10 LPA
Qualification: Any degree
Location: Hyderabad, Bangalore
Vacancies: 5
Should have 2 wheeler with a driver licence and should have good communication.
Contact: 9346452934
NeemsBoro Farms Private Limited
Position: Telecallers
Experience: 1-2 years
Salary: Rs 10,000
Qualification: 12th and above
Vacancies: 5
Languages: Telugu, Hindi, English
Should be good in communication skills
Contact:9703151101
SunPharma Pvt Ltd
Position: Executives
Vacancies: 13
Salary: Rs 18,000/Month
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 0-2 Years
Qualification; ITI& Diploma
Contact:8639174581
Sresta Organics
Position: Store executive
Experience: Min 6 Months in fmcg, bike & licence mandatory
Salary : Rs 15,000 take home
Mobile: 919701678981
Beyond Square
Job profile : Sales Support Executive
Exp : 0-2 years
Qualification: B.Com
Salary : Rs 15,000 take home
Mobile : 919849494940
LIC India
Job Role : Financial planner
Qualification: Min SSC
Location : Peddapalli
Age : 23-24yrs
Should have minimum computer knowledge
Contact 8639244807
SantaIndia
Position: Field Support Engineer
Hiring for reputed Broadband Company
Freshers/Experienced Male candidates required from Bangalore, Chennai & Hyderabad location only
Education:- B.Tech (Electronics & Communication)
Salary:- Rs 16,000 PF ESI
CCNA/MCSA certification or trained will be added advantage
Contact: 9811025640
VTekis Consultancy
Position: International Voice and Non Voice Process
Vacancies: 2,000
Experience: Freshers / 0 to 4 years
Work Location: Hyderabad and Bangalore
Qualification: 12th / 2nd PUC or 3 years of diploma from a recognized university
Salary: Rs 13,000- 30,000
Contact: 6363294377, 7013350327, 8074103572, 9391466388
Sukhii Group
Position: Telecallers
Education – Any Degree / PG Fresher / Experience
Salary- As per industry standard PF Medical Performance Incentive.
Location- Hyderabad
Good Communication Skills required,
Contact: hr@sukhii.group
Vispo Business Solutions
Position: Telesales
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: Rs 10,000 to 12,000
Qualification: Any degree or graduate
Age: Below 35
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com
iMark Developers
Position: Graphic Designer
Experience: 2 years (min 6 months -1 years preferably from Real Estate)
Salary: As per last CTC
Qualification: Bachelor’s degree any field
Skills required: Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, and knowledge on Photoshop, Corel Draw, Premier, After Effects,
Illustrator, Graphic Designing & Video Editing.
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: krupa@imark.in