Friday, Nov 18, 2022
Looking for job? DEET is here to help you

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 12:15 AM, Sat - 19 November 22
The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs.

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day. Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.

If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume “Workruit Resume Builder” is the key and you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it. Download Workruit Resume Builder app using this link: bit.ly/instantresume

Hiringhood

Position: Product Sales Specialist
Qualification: B Tech / MBA
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Should have good communication skills
Contact: 9154993643

Quality-Matrix

Position: Test Engineers/ QAs/ SMEs/ Technical Leads
Qualification: Any Graduate
Skills: API along with Mobile testing, Automation, Functional, Selenium with Appium, Rest Assured, Mobile, Android, IOS Developer
Experience- 4 to 6 years Any of similar experience
Salary- As per norms
Location- Hyderabad/ Bangalore, looking for Immediate joiners
Contact- 9618341931

One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.

Role: Sales Consultant – Only Female
Job Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 4
Qualification: Any Graduate
Skills: Excellent English Communication
Experience: Freshers to 3 Years in automobile sales
CTC Offered: Rs 1.8LPA for fresher and experience candidates based on previous CTC
Contact: 9652867807, hr@onemoregoal.in

One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Car Sale Consultant/ Executive
Vacancies: 10
Qualification: Any Graduate
Skills: Excellent English Communication
Experience: Minimum 2.5 years in automobile sales (Premium Car showroom like Toyota, Hyundai, KIA, Honda, Mahindra)
CTC Offered: Based on Previous CTC
Contact: 9652867807, hr@onemoregoal.in

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Roligt Foods Pvt Ltd – Cocoexpress)

Position: Field Sales Executives
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary: Up to 20,000 Incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 12
Contact: 8886352406 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to contact@absol.tech)

Accura Networks Marketing

Title: Service Technician
Qualification and experience: Not required
Salary: Rs 11,000 incentives
Vacancy: 1
Contact: 9246521029
Contact: vinodkumar.j@shriramlife.in

Oryoki Health Card

Position: Sales Manager/Head
Experience: 3-10 years
Salary: up to Rs 10 LPA
Qualification: Any degree
Location: Hyderabad, Bangalore
Vacancies: 5
Should have 2 wheeler with a driver licence and should have good communication.
Contact: 9346452934

NeemsBoro Farms Private Limited

Position: Telecallers
Experience: 1-2 years
Salary: Rs 10,000
Qualification: 12th and above
Vacancies: 5
Languages: Telugu, Hindi, English
Should be good in communication skills
Contact:9703151101

SunPharma Pvt Ltd

Position: Executives
Vacancies: 13
Salary: Rs 18,000/Month
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 0-2 Years
Qualification; ITI& Diploma
Contact:8639174581

Sresta Organics

Position: Store executive
Experience: Min 6 Months in fmcg, bike & licence mandatory
Salary : Rs 15,000 take home
Mobile: 919701678981

Beyond Square

Job profile : Sales Support Executive
Exp : 0-2 years
Qualification: B.Com
Salary : Rs 15,000 take home
Mobile : 919849494940

LIC India

Job Role : Financial planner
Qualification: Min SSC
Location : Peddapalli
Age : 23-24yrs
Should have minimum computer knowledge
Contact 8639244807

SantaIndia

Position: Field Support Engineer
Hiring for reputed Broadband Company
Freshers/Experienced Male candidates required from Bangalore, Chennai & Hyderabad location only
Education:- B.Tech (Electronics & Communication)
Salary:- Rs 16,000 PF ESI
CCNA/MCSA certification or trained will be added advantage
Contact: 9811025640

VTekis Consultancy

Position: International Voice and Non Voice Process
Vacancies: 2,000
Experience: Freshers / 0 to 4 years
Work Location: Hyderabad and Bangalore
Qualification: 12th / 2nd PUC or 3 years of diploma from a recognized university
Salary: Rs 13,000- 30,000
Contact: 6363294377, 7013350327, 8074103572, 9391466388

Sukhii Group

Position: Telecallers
Education – Any Degree / PG Fresher / Experience
Salary- As per industry standard PF Medical Performance Incentive.
Location- Hyderabad
Good Communication Skills required,
Contact: hr@sukhii.group

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Telesales
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: Rs 10,000 to 12,000
Qualification: Any degree or graduate
Age: Below 35
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

iMark Developers

Position: Graphic Designer
Experience: 2 years (min 6 months -1 years preferably from Real Estate)
Salary: As per last CTC
Qualification: Bachelor’s degree any field
Skills required: Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, and knowledge on Photoshop, Corel Draw, Premier, After Effects,
Illustrator, Graphic Designing & Video Editing.
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: krupa@imark.in

