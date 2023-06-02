| Looking For Job Deet Is Here To Help You 9

Looking for job? DEET is here to help you

DEET is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 AM, Sat - 3 June 23

Hyderabad: Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice. DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.

With Workruit Resume Builder (link: bit.ly/instantresume), you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it.

Company: Ababil Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Sales Engineer

Location: Rajmundary, Guntur, Nizamabad, Mysore, Allepy, Bijapur, Bangalore, Hassan, Shimoga, Ballary

Qualification: Bachelor in BioMedical Engineering/ Instrumentation/any graduate/any masters degree

Skills: Ability to speak in English, Hindi and local language

Experience: 0-1 year of experience (medical devices sales in critical care/any medical devices sales

& medical representative field sales will be preferred)

Contact: 9884501053 | hr.hyderabad@ababilhealthcare.in

Company: Ababil Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: PM Service Engineer

Location: Hyderabad, Vijayawada

Qualification: Bachelor in BioMedical Engineering/ Instrumentation/ Any Graduate/ Any Masters Degree

Skills: Ability to speak in English, Hindi and local language

Experience:0-1 year of experience (medical devices sales in critical care / any medical devices sales

& medical representative field sales will be preferred)

Contact: 9884501053 | hr.hyderabad@ababilhealthcare.in

Company: Ababil Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Product Manager Diathermy

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Bachelor in BioMedical Engineering/ Instrumentation/any graduate/any Masters Degree

Skills: Ability to speak in English, Hindi and local language

Experience: 0-1 year of experience (medical devices sales in critical care / any medical devices sales

& medical representative field sales will be preferred)

Contact: 9884501053 | hr.hyderabad@ababilhealthcare.in

Company: The Dollar Business

Profile: Telesales / Inside Sales Executive

Key Skills: Good Communication in English, Hindi is added advantage, Insides Sales, TeleSales, Voice process

Vacancies :100

Experience: 0-5 years

Salary: Best in the industry. Over and above Incentives & Bonus (PF, ESIC, medical insurance, gratuity)

Qualification: Any graduate

Work: 5 days a week/ day shift

Timings: 9:30 am to 6:30 pm

Contact Details: 8522085980 | 8555835576 | careers@thedollarbusiness.com

Company: VTekis Consultancy

Profile: DevOps Engineer

Location: Remote

Qualification: IT

Experience: 5 years

Salary: Rs 80,000 – 1,00,000/month

Vacancies: 1

Working Days: 6 days/- week

Contact: kalyani@vtekis.com

Company: Vark Fintech Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Telesales

Location: Erragadda, Hyderabad

Qualification: Intermediate and above

Skills: Customer Service

Salary: Rs 10,000 – 12,500/ month

Experience: 0 – 6 months

Job Type: Full-Time & Part Time

Job Description: Outbound Telesales

Vacancies: 40

Contact: 7331155994

Company: Vark Fintech Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Data entry Operator

Location: Erragadda, Hyderabad

Qualification: Intermediate and above

Skills: Customer Service

Salary: Rs 10,000 – 12,500/ month

Experience: 0 – 6 months

Job Type: Full-Time & Part Time

Job Description: Outbound Telesales

Vacancies: 40

Contact: 7331155994

Company: Vagarious Solutions

Profile: Accounts and Tally Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Intermediate or above

Salary: Rs 15,000/month

(For experienced jobseekers, salary would be based on their last CTC and experience.)

Required Experience: Freshers or Experienced

Job Type: Full Time

Vacancies: 5

Contact: ops@vagarioussolutions.com

Company: Vagarious Solutions

Profile: Education Counsellor

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Graduate Degree

Salary: Rs 15,000/month – based on the last CTC and experience

Experience: Freshers or Experienced

Job Type: Full Time

Vacancies: 30

Contact: ops@vagarioussolutions.com

Company: Vagarious Solutions

Profile: Telecaller

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Intermediate

Salary: Rs 10,000 – 15,000/month

Experience: Freshers or experienced

Job Type: Full Time

Vacancies: 50

Contact: ops@vagarioussolutions.com

Company: CAR Automotive LLP

Profile: Sales Consultants (KECs)

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Graduate Degree

Salary: based on the market

Experience: 2 – 6 years of experience

Job Type: Full Time

Vacancies: 10

Contact: 7680828838 | 7995088850 | 7995111656 | hrmanager@carkia.in

Company: CAR Automotive LLP

Profile: Service Managers

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Graduate Degree

Salary: based on the market

Experience: 8 – 15 years of experience

Job Type: Full Time

Vacancies: 10

Contact: 7680828838 | 7995088850 | 7995111656 | hrmanager@carkia.in

Company: Nagarjuna Consultancy

Profile: Quality Manager

Location: Hyderabad, Secunderabad

Qualification: MBA / MHM (Post Graduate in Hospital Administration)

Experience: 2 – 7 Years (Candidates must have experience in hospital)

Salary: Not Disclosed

Key Skills: Quality Control

Contact: Nagarjuna – 9032107007 | leodrjobs@gmail.com

Company: Fortunearrt LED Lights

Job Profile: Marketing Executives & Marketing Managers

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: Freshers or Experienced (LED light and wires cable experience is preferable)

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Based on the experience and previous salary TA, DA, & incentive basing on the target achievement

Vacancies: 10

Contact: hr@fortunearrt.com | 8897467878

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com