Looking for job? DEET is here to help you

Company: Ababil Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Sales Engineer
Location: Rajmundary, Guntur, Nizamabad, Mysore, Allepy, Bijapur, Bangalore, Hassan, Shimoga, Ballary
Qualification: Bachelor in BioMedical Engineering/ Instrumentation/any graduate/any masters degree
Skills: Ability to speak in English, Hindi and local language
Experience: 0-1 year of experience (medical devices sales in critical care/any medical devices sales
& medical representative field sales will be preferred)
Contact: 9884501053 | hr.hyderabad@ababilhealthcare.in
Company: Ababil Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: PM Service Engineer
Location: Hyderabad, Vijayawada
Qualification: Bachelor in BioMedical Engineering/ Instrumentation/ Any Graduate/ Any Masters Degree
Skills: Ability to speak in English, Hindi and local language
Experience:0-1 year of experience (medical devices sales in critical care / any medical devices sales
& medical representative field sales will be preferred)
Contact: 9884501053 | hr.hyderabad@ababilhealthcare.in
Company: Ababil Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Product Manager Diathermy
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Bachelor in BioMedical Engineering/ Instrumentation/any graduate/any Masters Degree
Skills: Ability to speak in English, Hindi and local language
Experience: 0-1 year of experience (medical devices sales in critical care / any medical devices sales
& medical representative field sales will be preferred)
Contact: 9884501053 | hr.hyderabad@ababilhealthcare.in
Company: The Dollar Business
Profile: Telesales / Inside Sales Executive
Key Skills: Good Communication in English, Hindi is added advantage, Insides Sales, TeleSales, Voice process
Vacancies :100
Experience: 0-5 years
Salary: Best in the industry. Over and above Incentives & Bonus (PF, ESIC, medical insurance, gratuity)
Qualification: Any graduate
Work: 5 days a week/ day shift
Timings: 9:30 am to 6:30 pm
Contact Details: 8522085980 | 8555835576 | careers@thedollarbusiness.com
Company: VTekis Consultancy
Profile: DevOps Engineer
Location: Remote
Qualification: IT
Experience: 5 years
Salary: Rs 80,000 – 1,00,000/month
Vacancies: 1
Working Days: 6 days/- week
Contact: kalyani@vtekis.com
Company: Vark Fintech Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Telesales
Location: Erragadda, Hyderabad
Qualification: Intermediate and above
Skills: Customer Service
Salary: Rs 10,000 – 12,500/ month
Experience: 0 – 6 months
Job Type: Full-Time & Part Time
Job Description: Outbound Telesales
Vacancies: 40
Contact: 7331155994
Company: Vark Fintech Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Data entry Operator
Location: Erragadda, Hyderabad
Qualification: Intermediate and above
Skills: Customer Service
Salary: Rs 10,000 – 12,500/ month
Experience: 0 – 6 months
Job Type: Full-Time & Part Time
Job Description: Outbound Telesales
Vacancies: 40
Contact: 7331155994
Company: Vagarious Solutions
Profile: Accounts and Tally Executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Intermediate or above
Salary: Rs 15,000/month
(For experienced jobseekers, salary would be based on their last CTC and experience.)
Required Experience: Freshers or Experienced
Job Type: Full Time
Vacancies: 5
Contact: ops@vagarioussolutions.com
Company: Vagarious Solutions
Profile: Education Counsellor
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any Graduate Degree
Salary: Rs 15,000/month – based on the last CTC and experience
Experience: Freshers or Experienced
Job Type: Full Time
Vacancies: 30
Contact: ops@vagarioussolutions.com
Company: Vagarious Solutions
Profile: Telecaller
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Intermediate
Salary: Rs 10,000 – 15,000/month
Experience: Freshers or experienced
Job Type: Full Time
Vacancies: 50
Contact: ops@vagarioussolutions.com
Company: CAR Automotive LLP
Profile: Sales Consultants (KECs)
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any Graduate Degree
Salary: based on the market
Experience: 2 – 6 years of experience
Job Type: Full Time
Vacancies: 10
Contact: 7680828838 | 7995088850 | 7995111656 | hrmanager@carkia.in
Company: CAR Automotive LLP
Profile: Service Managers
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any Graduate Degree
Salary: based on the market
Experience: 8 – 15 years of experience
Job Type: Full Time
Vacancies: 10
Contact: 7680828838 | 7995088850 | 7995111656 | hrmanager@carkia.in
Company: Nagarjuna Consultancy
Profile: Quality Manager
Location: Hyderabad, Secunderabad
Qualification: MBA / MHM (Post Graduate in Hospital Administration)
Experience: 2 – 7 Years (Candidates must have experience in hospital)
Salary: Not Disclosed
Key Skills: Quality Control
Contact: Nagarjuna – 9032107007 | leodrjobs@gmail.com
Company: Fortunearrt LED Lights
Job Profile: Marketing Executives & Marketing Managers
Qualification: Any Degree
Experience: Freshers or Experienced (LED light and wires cable experience is preferable)
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Based on the experience and previous salary TA, DA, & incentive basing on the target achievement
Vacancies: 10
Contact: hr@fortunearrt.com | 8897467878
