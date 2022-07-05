Losari Vaishnavi of UoH selected for Mitacs Internship

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:39 PM, Tue - 5 July 22

Hyderabad: Losari Vaishnavi, pursuing Integrated Masters in Systems Biology, School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been selected for the Mitacs Globalink Research Internship 2022.

The Mitacs Globalink Research Internship is a competitive initiative for international undergraduates from various countries. The objective internship is to build a bridge between Canada and emerging international research talent at the undergraduate and graduate levels, the UoH said on Tuesday.

Vaishnavi is presently doing the internship under the guidance of Prof. Inoka Amarakoon, Assistant Professor, Department of Soil Science University of Manitoba (Fort Garry Campus), Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences at University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, the varsity added.