Lovers end lives over financial crisis in Mancherial

The two were reportedly in a relationship for eight years and their families had accepted their proposal to get married.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:30 PM, Sun - 19 February 23

Representational Image.

Mancherial: A 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, who were in a relationship, allegedly consumed pesticide in an attempt to end their lives and died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here on Saturday night.

Hajipur Sub-Inspector P Uday said Nagavelli Srikanth, an auto-rickshaw driver and N Sanghavi, both hailing from Donabanda village in Hajipur mandal, were in a relationship.

Srikanth allegedly tried to kill himself first by taking the pesticide which he was carrying, citing a financial crisis that he was going through. The two were visiting the Sripada Yellampalli project at Gudipet village in Hajipur on Friday evening. Sanghavi too then consumed the same pesticide.

The two managed to reach a hospital in Mancherial on his auto-rickshaw, where Sanghavi told her parents about the incident. They shifted them to another hospital in the town, where they breathed their last while being treated.

The police have registered a case and investigation is on.