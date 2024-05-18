Awareness created among kids over SHE team in Mancherial

Published Date - 18 May 2024

Mancherial: A day-long programme was organised to create awareness among children, who were participating in a fortnight long summer camp over services of SHE team at Mythri Yoga and Nature Cure Centre (MYNCC) here on Saturday.

Police constables Shravan Kumar and Jyothi raised understanding of kids over various services offered by the SHE team. They sensitized the children over good touch, bad touch and cyber frauds. They advised the kids not to eat snacks, candies and eatables given by strangers. They told the kids not to share OTPs with unknown persons. They asked the participants to contact 63039 23700 in case of danger.

MYNCC organisers Dr KN Sukumar, Dr P Sameera Reddy and instructors were present.