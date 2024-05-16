Health official dies of cardiac arrest in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 May 2024, 10:44 AM

Representational Image

Mancherial: A 48-year old liaisoning officer working with Mother and Child Hospital died of cardiac arrest here on Wednesday night.

MCH resident medical officer Dr Bheeshma said that the liaisoning officer Avadhuta Kamalakar collapsed after complaining of chest pain when he was going to bed on Wednesday night. He was immediately shifted to a hospital, but doctors declared that he was brought dead. He is survived by a wife, son and daughter.

Kamalakar was originally an employee of the directorate of health in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. He was posted at the MCH on deputation.