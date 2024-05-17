| Youngster Ends Life For Marriage Against His Will In Asifabad

Wadai Umesh took poison as he was reportedly depressed after his marriage with Pavani, whom he was not interested to accept as life partner.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 May 2024, 07:46 PM

Representational Image.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A 27-year old man died by suicide for being forced to marry a girl against his will at Tejapur village in Wankidi mandal on Thursday, police said.

Umesh phoned his father after consuming the pesticide in their farm. He died while being shifted to a hospital in Mancherial. Umesh was married to Pavani from Surdapur village on May 5.