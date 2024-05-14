LS Polls 2024: Adilabad sees slight increase in turnout of voters

The segment saw 74.09 percent of voting indicating a marginal increase when compared to 71.42 percent of voter turnout in 2019 polls.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 May 2024, 07:44 PM

Adilabad: Adilabad Parliament segment, comprising seven Assembly constituencies, registered a slight increase in turnout of voters in polls held on Monday.

The segment saw 74.09 percent of voting indicating a marginal increase when compared to 71.42 percent of voter turnout in 2019 polls. As many as 12,21,563 electors exercised their franchise as against the total of 16,50,175 voters. Boath segment stood in the top with 78.16 percent followed by Mudhole Assembly constituency which had 75.63 percent of voting, while Sirpur (T) had the lowest of 71.56 percent of turnout.

Asifabad Assembly segment accounted for 75.49 percent of voting, while Khanapur recorded 72.20 percent. Adilabad constituency witnessed 73.39 percent of turnout. Nirmal segment registered 75.63 percent of voting. The officials attributed the rise in voting to creation of awareness programmes and auxiliary polling stations for the convenience of electors from remote areas.

“Intensive awareness programmes were held to enhance the percentage of voting targeting youngsters and studying degree courses under Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Programme. At the same time, 87 auxiliary polling stations were formed in places where polling stations were above 2 kilometers. The two factors helped in raising the turnout of votes,” an official reasoned.

Meanwhile, female electors outnumbered males in participation of voting. A total of 6,22,420 women cast votes when compared to 5,99,108 male electors who utilised their right to vote. Thirty five voters who fall in the ‘others’ category exercised their franchise out of the total 87 electors.