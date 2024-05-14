LS Polls 2024: Urban rural divide visible in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 May 2024, 06:08 PM

Adilabad: Urban areas recorded a dip in turnout of voting compared to that of rural parts in Adilabad Parliament segment.

For instance, Adilabad Assembly segment saw 72.50 percent of voting, while Nirmal constituency registered 71.98 percent of turnout. Interestingly, Boath known for backwardness and Maoist issues, was at the top in seven Assembly constituencies in Adilabad Parliament segment with 77.16 percent of voting. Mudhole, a major area of which is rural, witnessed 74.25 percent of turnout.

Meanwhile, Mancherial Assembly constituency, which comprises of coal miners and urban demographic population, stood at the bottom with 60.84 percent among the seven constituencies in Peddapalli Parliament segment. Asifabad segment was at the second spot among seven constituencies of Adilabad parliament segment by recording 75.09 percent of voting.

Khanapur and Sirpur (T) Assembly segments accounted for 70.32 percent and 70.08 percent of voter turnout.