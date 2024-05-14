Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Presiding officer dies of cardiac arrest in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 May 2024, 05:17 PM

Mancherial: Gadigopplula Sadanandam, a physical director with a government school, who was the presiding officer at a polling station at Malkepalli village in Kasipet mandal on Monday, died of cardiac arrest at his residence here on Tuesday.

Sadanandam (48) complained of chest pain while he was returning home after completing duties on Monday night. He was admitted to a private hospital in the town in the morning and breathed his last by 9 am. Sadanandam was a resident of Hamaliwada in the town. He is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters. His elder daughter had got married recently.