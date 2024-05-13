LS polls: Telangana records 61.16 per cent voter turnout till 5 PM

Polling which began at 7 am ended 6 pm, barring a few places where it concluded early.

By PTI Published Date - 13 May 2024, 06:39 PM

Voters queue up to cast their ballots at a polling station during the fourth phase of voting in Indias general election, in Medchal-Malkajgiri district of Telangana state on May 13, 2024.

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded an approximate voter turnout of 61.16 per cent till 5 pm on Monday for 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state, according to an Election Commission app.

Bhongir Lok Sabha seat witnessed the highest poll percentage of 72.34 per cent, while the lowest voter turnout of 39.17 per cent was seen in Hyderabad parliamentary constituency.

State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj said an enquiry is going on into some complaints that have been received.

The Collector of Hyderabad district said on ‘X’ that a case is registered in Malakpet Police Station against BJP candidate Madhavi Latha, under different sections of the IPC and the Representation of the People Act.

This follows an allegation that she checked the identity of burqa-clad women voters by asking them to show their faces.

Meanwhile, polling was also held at the Secunderabad Cantonment assembly constituency. The bypoll witnessed 39.92 per cent voting till 3 pm.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting BRS MLA G Lasya Nanditha in a road accident a few months ago.