LS Speaker calls all-party meet amid continuous disruptions

The all-party meeting has been called after the House was again adjourned till 2 p.m. amid uproarious scenes

By IANS Published Date - 12:53 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

New Delhi: Amid continuous disruptions in the Lok Sabha for the past seven days leading to a complete washout of proceedings, Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday convened an all-party meeting in his chamber at 1 p.m.

The meeting has been called after the House was again adjourned till 2 p.m. amid uproarious scenes by treasury benches and opposition members over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on democracy and Adani issue.

Meanwhile, leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the Centre is conspiring to trap the opposition through investigative agencies.

“The common people of India will soon know that our prime minister is incapable. Before they were in power, they used to say that Congress is weak and cowardly and if we were in power we would bring Daud Ibrahim from Pakistan. They are busy defaming Rahul Gandhi,” Chowdhury said.

He further added that the “prime minister and his government are planning conspiracies to trap the opposition leaders in CBI and ED trap. We are watching the way they are looting thousands of crores from the country and then having fun near Caribbean Sea. Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi are roaming freely”.

“It is incumbent on the government to conduct business in the Parliament. The government doesn’t allow the opposition to speak its mind. The chairman of the House muted the microphone. If someone needs to apologise its PM Modi,” Chowdhury said further, while referring to BJP’s demand that Rahul Gandhi should apologise for his remarks on democracy under threat in India, which he had made in London earlier this month.