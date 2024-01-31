Lucknow: CBI nabs Provident Fund officer held in bribe case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 January 2024, 03:43 PM

Hyderabad: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials arrested the Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) & an Enforcement Officer, both of EPFO, Lucknow and a private person (middleman) in a case of bribery of Rs 8 lakh.

The Bureau registered a case against the said Enforcement Officer, EPFO, Lucknow and the middleman on a complaint alleging that they had demanded undue advantage of Rs 12 lakh through a middleman for not imposing/levying tax in improper way on a private company, engaged in supply of manpower.

The CBI officials laid a trap and caught the accused Enforcement Officer and middleman while accepting bribe of Rs 8 lakh from the complainant, which was allegedly meant for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner, EPFO, Lucknow. The said Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner was also arrested.

Searches are being conducted at four locations in Lucknow at the official and residential premises of the accused. The arrested accused will be produced before the Special Judge for CBI cases, Lucknow, a bureau press release said on Wednesday.