Lychees back in Hyderabad market

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 03:27 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Hyderabad: The translucent, white flesh inside the easily peeled rough, red-coloured exterior is the juicy fruit that is a seasonal treat. These oval-shaped fruits are back in the market and have been highly anticipated by many. Fruit vendors in the city have started selling the first fresh batch of lychees that have started to arrive from West Bengal. This fruit is generally available in the city during the summer months, typically from May.

“We received the first batch of the fruit on Tuesday from Kolkata and have already sold half of the fruits since morning,” says Sandhya, owner of a lychee cart in Banjara Hills, and with a smile adds, “Looks like people were waiting for lychees to arrive in the market.”

This seasonal fruit has a sweet, floral flavour and is often enjoyed as a refreshing snack or used in desserts, salads, and cocktails.

Lychees are being sold at Rs 350 per kg at the moment. “Given the early supplies, the rates of the fruit in the city as of now are a bit high and might drop as the days go by,” adds Sandhya.

The fruit has a unique taste and texture that is appreciated by many. The availability of lychees in the market seems to have met with the enthusiasm of food lovers in the city, who are eager to try out new recipes and explore the fruit’s versatility.

Lychees are not only delicious but also have several health benefits. The fruit is rich in vitamin C, which helps boost immunity and prevents infections. They are also a good source of fiber, which aids digestion and helps regulate blood sugar levels.