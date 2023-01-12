Methods For Heart Disease Prevention

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:24 PM, Thu - 12 January 23

Hyderabad: The current lifestyle and food culture have given rise to cardiovascular or heart-related diseases in India. According to studies, around 17.9 million die due to cardiovascular diseases globally in a year making it the leading cause of death. The treatment costs, hospitalisation expenses, post-surgery care, etc. cause an imbalance in the monthly budget and exhaustion of the savings, therefore it is important to have a health insurance TPA to reduce financial stress during medical emergencies.

A health insurance TPA can provide monetary assistance during medical treatments, however, one must incorporate certain changes in their lifestyle to avoid or reduce the chances of heart-related diseases. These minor lifestyle changes can majorly improve the body’s functioning.

Heart Disease Prevention Methods

Avoid Smoking and Chewing Tobacco

It is generally assumed that smoking damages the lungs and respiratory functioning of the body, however, consumption of cigarettes and other tobacco-related products hinder the oxygen supply in the blood vessels which results in increased heart rate and high blood pressure. In situations where the body struggles and fails to acquire and supply oxygen to the brain and blood vessels, the individual suffers from a heart stroke.

It is therefore advisable to quit smoking or eliminate secondhand smoke or tobacco consumption to reduce the chances of cardiovascular diseases. The health insurance TPA also considers this during premium calculations.

Physical Activity

An individual should include 30-90 minutes of physical activity in their daily routine. Physical activities improve blood circulation, control weight, eliminate the chances of obesity, maintain cholesterol levels, etc. The workout plan should include a combination of various types of exercises or activities, to avoid boredom and strain on a particular body part. You can hire trainers or watch workout videos online to plan your weekly physical activities.

If time is becoming a constraint and managing workouts in hectic schedules is causing stress, opt for household chores that require physical movement like housekeeping, gardening, etc. The workout or physical activity of an individual should be designed considering your age, health and medical profile.

Proper Diet and Food Habits

Research has shown that diets and food cultures of cardiovascular diseases patients are rich in trans fat (Chips, Fast Food, etc.), processed carbohydrates (Bread, Soda, Cereals, etc.), sweets, salts, and alcohol, however, to lead a happy and healthy life, it is important that you manage your supplements and food habits.

Doctors suggest that following Mediterranean or DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet plans improve the functioning of the heart and blood circulation in the body. One must include legumes, beans, vegetables, lean meats, fish, etc. in their diet. To utilise the maximum nutritional value of your food, it is advisable to follow a timetable.

Maintain A Sleep Schedule

With hectic schedules and work pressures, people compromise their sleep routine leading to depression, high blood pressure, heart stroke, etc. Sleeping relaxes the mind and body and prepares them for the next day’s functioning. Improper sleep or inefficient sleep not only affects the inner functioning of the body but also reduces work efficiency.

A normal adult requires at least 7 -8 hours of sleep every day. Therefore, one must ensure to fix a sleep schedule and stick to it.

Include Stress Busters

Stress busters play a crucial role in relaxing the mind and body. People need to indulge in stress-busters activities like movies, meditation, music, art classes, etc. that inculcate positivity and increase the production of happy hormones like serotonin, endorphins, etc. Stress causes high blood pressure and increased heart rate which in worst-case scenarios leads to a heart stroke. Therefore, it is necessary to indulge in activities that reduce stress and relax the mind.

Annual Health Checkups

To analyse the improvement in lifestyle and body functioning, regular monitoring is mandatory. Health insurance TPA plans generally offer complimentary annual health checkups to their policyholders to ensure timely medical treatment. Some of the common tests, that every individual must undertake to monitor heart health –

Blood Pressure – The duration of the test differs for every age group

– The duration of the test differs for every age group 18 – 30 years – Once a year

40 -60 years – Twice a year

60+ years – Thrice a year

Cholesterol Levels – Unhealthy fats block the veins and arteries of the heart resulting in heart stroke. With the current lifestyle and food habits, even youngsters and middle-aged individuals are prone to develop cardiovascular diseases. It is therefore advisable for all age groups to periodically monitor cholesterol levels in the body.

Careless food habits and no routine negatively impact the body. To prevent cardiovascular diseases, one must ensure a healthy diet with some activities roped in a systematic schedule. The health insurance TPA also takes a healthy lifestyle into account during premium calculations.