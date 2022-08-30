Hyderabad: Upset over failing inter exams, student ends life in Balanagar

Hyderabad: Upset at being unable to clear his supplementary intermediate examinations, a teenage boy died, allegedly by suicide, in his house at Balanagar on Tuesday. In the results which were announced earlier in the day, he had failed to clear two subjects, police said.

The youngster was identified as Raj Kumar, 17, an intermediate second year student of a private junior college in the city, who was staying with his parents and siblings at Gautham Nagar in Balanagar.

According to the police, Raj Kumar failed to clear the intermediate exams earlier this year and appeared for the supplementary exams, where he failed to clear two subjects.

“He was upset over this. Though his family supported and tried to make him understand there was another chance, he went into his bedroom and hanged from the ceiling fan in the room,” police said, adding his family members grew suspicious and checked the bedroom to find him hanging. They immediately loosened the noose and shifted him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The Balanagar police are investigating. The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue.