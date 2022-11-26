Machine Gun Kelly releases new song and video ‘Taurus’

Hyderabad: Machine Gun Kelly has just released ‘Taurus’ featuring Naomi Wild, the feature song from the major motion picture ‘Taurus’ from RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks.

The movie features Machine Gun Kelly in a lead role acting under his real name, Colson Baker. He plays a rising but troubled musician searching endlessly for the inspiration to record his next song. Written and directed by Tim Sutton’s (‘Donnybrook’; ‘Dark Night’), ‘Taurus’ stars Colson Baker (‘The Dirt’, ‘Good Mourning’), Maddie Hasson (‘Malignant’, ‘We Summon The Darkness’), Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory (‘BMF’), Ruby Rose, Scoot McNairy (‘Argo’, ‘Halt and Catch Fire’), Lil Tjay, and Naomi Wild.

It is currently available in select theatres and on demand. Watch the music video for ‘Taurus’ here:

The film has been garnering acclaim with lead actor Colson Baker (MGK) receiving several key industry awards along the way, including the Spotlight Award at the Newport Beach Film Festival Honors, the Discovery Award at the San Diego International Film Festival and a Spotlight Award at SCAD Savannah Film Festival. David Ehrlic of IndieWire proclaimed of Bakers performance “he’s never been more hypnotic than he is here”.

Last week, on the music front, MGK received the first Grammy nomination of his career. This past Sunday night, MGK won an AMA award for Favorite Rock Artist. Not only did his bold spiked purple Dolce & Gabbana suit grab headlines, but his stirring speech about his place in the rock world proved to be the cherry on top. “There have been some people in the rock community who have called me a tourist, but they’re wrong. I’m a rocketman,” he proclaimed.