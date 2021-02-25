‘Mad’ is about the present-gen love pair

Director Lakshman Meneni, a former techie, is making his debut in Telugu with ‘Mad’ and says it will strike a perfect chord with new-age movie lovers.

Published: 4:41 pm

It tells the story of the present-gen couple and also reflecting the present-day culture of marriage and live-in relationships impacting their lifestyle. The theatrical trailer of ‘Mad’ has garnered a good response from netizens. Starring actors Rajath Raghav, Madhav Chilkuri, Sweta Varma and Spandana Palli in the lead, ‘Mad’ will soon hit theatres as it has completed all works pertaining to post-production.

Director Lakshman Meneni, a former techie, is making his debut in Telugu with ‘Mad’ and says it will strike a perfect chord with new-age movie lovers. “The story is about present-gen love birds and is told in a very refreshing manner. We are in talks with distributors for the release of the movie. The response from the trailer is very overwhelming. The release date will be announced.” Mad is being produced by T Venu Gopal Reddy and B Krishna Reddy under the banner Modhela Talkies.

Actor Madhav Chilukuri thanked the director for making his dream a reality. “I had been waiting for this day. Finally, we are here. The output is really cool. I hope the audience will connect with our movie. The singles have become an instant hit on social media with several of them congratulating us on social media platforms.”

