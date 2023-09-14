‘MAD’ team releases ‘Proud’se Single’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:06 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

Hyderabad: Sithara Entertainments is now gearing up to present one of the maddest ever entertainers, ‘MAD’, with youngsters at the helm. Suryadevara Haarika is debuting as producer with this film while Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is presenting it.

Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinemas is co-producing the film. ‘MAD’ features youngsters like Narne Nithin, Sangeeth Shobhan, Ram Nithin, Sri Gouri Priya Reddy, Ananathika Sanilkumar, and Gopikaa Udyan in lead roles.

Bheems Ceciroleo, who composed music for ‘Dhamaka’, is composing music for the film. The film’s team has just released a proud anthem for all singles, ‘Proud’se Bolo I’m Single’ from the album.

The song features lyrics pertaining to lead characters explaining why one should be happy and proud to be single and not mingle in life. ‘Proud’se Single’ song is set to rock the dance floors as the peppy tune and catchy lyrics give youngsters, especially singles, a vibe to shake their leg.

The movie is written and directed by debutant Kalyan Shankar. Shamdat and Dinesh Krishnan N handled cinematography, while Navin Nooli is editing the film.

‘Proud’se Single’ is set give big boost to the buzz of the film, and more details will be announced by the producers soon.