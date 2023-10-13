New single from ‘Aadikeshava’ titled ‘Hey Bujji Bangaram’ out now

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:05 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Hyderabad: Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Sreeleela are coming together for the first time for a Sithara Entertainments film, titled ‘Aadikeshava’. The movie is a complete family and action entertainer which is a first for Vaisshnav, who made a mark with variety of genres in a short time.

Sithara Entertainments has been also coming up with a wide range of movies in different genres and after the recent success of ‘MAD’, they are anticipating ‘Aadikeshava’ to continue the streak for Diwali.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinemas are producing the film while Srikara Studios is presenting it. Srikanth N Reddy is debuting as writer-director with this film.

GV Prakash Kumar is composing music and already one song, ‘Sittharala Sithravathi’, has been released. The song has gone viral and listeners have praised the lyrics and refreshing tone of the song.

Even the glimpses of Sreeleela and Vaisshnav’s dance moments from the song have been liked by the viewers. Now, the ‘Aadikeshava’ team has released soothing contemporary melody, ‘Hey Bujji Bangaram’ from the album.

The song is a complete admission of love by the boy and the lyrics make it a must to be part of every romantic playlist of the year. GV Prakash instrumentation adds to the romantic feel and fresh vibes the song presents. Armaan Malik and Yamini Ghantasala rendition add to the feels while Saraswatiputra Ramjogayya Sastry penned very meaningful lyrics to express the emotions.

‘Aadikeshava’ team is quite confident about the film and they are expecting the positive vibes created by the songs and teasers among the audiences will be amplified to big blockbuster success.

Joju George, Aparna Das are making their Telugu cinema debut with this film. Navin Nooli is editing ‘Aadikeshava’, which will release on November 10, worldwide.