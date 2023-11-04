Here is the list of movies and series released on OTTs this weekend

Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Jawan is out on Netflix now. Hindi, Telugu & Tamil versions of the movie are now streaming on the platform.
Hyderabad: In one of the biggest releases on OTT platforms for the weekend beginning on November 3, Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster Jawan is out on Netflix now. Hindi, Telugu & Tamil versions of the movie are now streaming on the platform.
Here is a list of releases on the OTT platforms:
Netflix
Jawan – Movie – Hindi, Telugu & Tamil
Mad – Movie – Telugu
Nyad – Movie – English
Sly – Documentary – English
Blue Eye Samurai (Season 1) – Series – English
Erin & Aaron (Season 1) – Series – English
Daily Dose of Sunshine (Season 1) -Series – Korean
Ferry (Season 1) – Series – Belgian
The Tailor (Season 3) – Series – Turkish
Hotstar
Skanda – Movie – Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam
Mitin Mashi – Movie – Bengali
The Boogeyman – Movie – English
Aarya (Season 3) – Series – Hindi
Amazon PrimeVideo
Are You Ok Baby – Movie – Tamil
Takeshi’s Castle India (season 1) – Series – Hindi
Pl Meena (Season 1) – Series – Hindi
The Adventures of Lleo (Season 1) – Series – Hindi
Invincible (Season 2) – Series – English
Rathnam – Movie – Tamil
Month of Madhu – Movie – Tamil
Aha
Magadheera – Movie – Telugu
Thamizh Kudimagan – Movie – Tamil
SonyLiv
Scam 2003 (Season 1)- Series – Hindi