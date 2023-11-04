| Here Is The List Of Movies And Series Released On Otts This Weekend

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:44 PM, Sat - 4 November 23

Hyderabad: In one of the biggest releases on OTT platforms for the weekend beginning on November 3, Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster Jawan is out on Netflix now. Hindi, Telugu & Tamil versions of the movie are now streaming on the platform.

Here is a list of releases on the OTT platforms:

Netflix

Jawan – Movie – Hindi, Telugu & Tamil

Mad – Movie – Telugu

Nyad – Movie – English

Sly – Documentary – English

Blue Eye Samurai (Season 1) – Series – English

Erin & Aaron (Season 1) – Series – English

Daily Dose of Sunshine (Season 1) -Series – Korean

Ferry (Season 1) – Series – Belgian

The Tailor (Season 3) – Series – Turkish

Hotstar

Skanda – Movie – Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam

Mitin Mashi – Movie – Bengali

The Boogeyman – Movie – English

Aarya (Season 3) – Series – Hindi

Amazon PrimeVideo

Are You Ok Baby – Movie – Tamil

Takeshi’s Castle India (season 1) – Series – Hindi

Pl Meena (Season 1) – Series – Hindi

The Adventures of Lleo (Season 1) – Series – Hindi

Invincible (Season 2) – Series – English

Rathnam – Movie – Tamil

Month of Madhu – Movie – Tamil

Aha

Magadheera – Movie – Telugu

Thamizh Kudimagan – Movie – Tamil

SonyLiv

Scam 2003 (Season 1)- Series – Hindi