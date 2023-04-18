Madhusudhan wants CBCID enquiry into Ponguleti’s deals

Khammam: BRS district president and MLC Tata Madhusudhan came down heavily into former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy for his remarks against the BRS government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Describing the former MP as an economic offender and land-grabber, Madhusudhan said he would request the Chief Minister to order a CBCID enquiry into the offences and encroachment of government lands by the former MP since he started working as a contractor. Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Madhusudhan rubbished the remarks made during recent TV interviews by Srinivas Reddy against the Chief Minister and the government.

Baseless allegations like paying commissions to BRS leadership being made by the former MP were a result of his confused state of mind and political immaturity. He was a pawn in the hands of those conspiring against the BRS government from Delhi, he said.

Allegations by Srinivas Reddy and economic offender Sukesh Chandrashekar and implicating Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case were all aimed at diverting attention from the comments by former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik’s allegations against the Modi government, he said, adding the former MP’s own family members wanted a vigilance enquiry into irregularities committed by him in executing civil contracts.