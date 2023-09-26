Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases third list containing single candidate

Earlier on Monday evening, BJP released its second list of 39 candidates for the forthcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh which includes four party MPs and three Union Ministers

By ANI Published Date - 06:09 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Bhopal: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its third list containing a single candidate for the forthcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.

The party has announced the list for the Schedule Tribe (ST) reserved Amarwara assembly constituency in Chhindwara district. The BJP has fielded Monika Batti from the seat. She has recently joined BJP after leaving the Gondwana Gantantra Party. Earlier on Monday evening, BJP released its second list of 39 candidates for the forthcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh which includes four party MPs (Member of Parliament) and three Union Ministers.

Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Singh Patel have been fielded from the Dimani and Narsinghpur constituencies respectively. Similarly, Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste will contest from the Niwas constituency.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and BJP MP Rakesh Singh have been fielded from Indore-1 and Jabalpur Paschim constituencies respectively.

Other notable candidates in the list included MPs Ganesh Mantri, Rakesh Singh and Reeti Pathak.

On September 13, the BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) held a meeting to discuss Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh elections at the party’s headquarters in the national capital.

The meeting was attended by PM Modi including BJP President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah, along with other members of the election committee and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The BJP released its first list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections on August 17, revealing the names of 39 candidates.

The state is scheduled to go for the Assembly polls later this year. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

