Madhya Pradesh: Leaders from eight districts, including MLA join Congress

These leaders joined the party in the presence of state Congress chief Kamal Nath and Congress leader Randeep Surjewala at the state Congress office in Bhopal

By ANI Published Date - 07:02 PM, Sat - 2 September 23

Bhopal: Several leaders from eight districts, including a sitting MLA, recently resigned from the membership of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined the congress party ahead of the assembly polls slated later this year.

As many as 10 leaders have joined the party from various regions which include MLA from Kolaras constituency in Shivpuri district, Virendra Raghuvanshi, who resigned from the primary membership of the BJP recently on August 31. In his resignation letter, running into two pages, the MLA alleged corruption and factionalism in the BJP.

The second prominent leaders include ex-MLA of BJP Bhawar Singh Shekhawat from Dhar district and the third leader is Chandra Bhushan Singh Bundela (Guddu Raja) from Sagar district. He is son of Sujan Singh Bundela, two times Member of Parliament (MP) from Jhansi. Guddu Raja has arrived with a convoy of 500 vehicles from his home district to join the party.

Similarly, the other leaders include Dr Ashish Agarwal from Bhopal who is a nephew of former state home minister Umashankar Gupta, Chhedilal Pandey and Shivam Pandey from Katni, Dr Keshav Yadav from Bhind, Mahendra Pratap Singh from Narmadapuram, Arvind Dhakad from Shivpuri and woman leader Anshu Raghuvanshi from Guna district.