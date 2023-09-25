BJP in trouble in Telangana with splinter group planning Delhi visit

A secret meeting of a group of senior party leaders in a farmhouse on the outskirts of the city on Sunday has indicated that the saffron party is in for more trouble

25 September 23

Hyderabad: Amid reports of growing differences among BJP leaders in the State, a secret meeting of a group of senior party leaders in a farmhouse on the outskirts of the city on Sunday has indicated that the saffron party is in for more trouble here.

Party sources said BJP national working committee member G Vivek Venkataswamy, former MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, former MPs Vijayashanthi, Konda Visveshwar Reddy and G Vijayarama Rao among others attended the meeting.

It is learnt that the leaders have decided to visit Delhi and meet party central leaders, including union Home Minister Amit Shah and put forth their views about the functioning of the party in the State and the measures to be taken to set things right.

They have reportedly decided to take crucial decisions in the event of the central leadership not responding positively to their suggestions.

The secrecy with which the meeting was held has led to the speculation that the leaders were unhappy about the developments within the party and were likely to make moves on their future in the party.

Sources said they were not happy with the way party State president G Kishan Reddy was running the show. They were also against the party central leadership giving undue importance to election management committee chairman Etala Rajender.

It is learnt that the supporters of these leaders were exerting pressure on them to take a call on continuing in BJP as they do not see their future in the party.

Already Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy’ s elder brother and Bhongir Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy is exerting pressure on him to rejoin the Congress. He us also holding a meeting of his supporters on Monday at his residence.

Even Vivek Venkatswamy’s supporters are exerting a lot of pressure on him to leave BJP as they too do not see any growth in the party.

Already there are talks that he is planning to join the Congress. Konda Visveshwar Reddy, Vijayarama Rao and a few others are also reportedly in touch with Congress leaders and could jump ship anytime.