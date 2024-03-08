Maha Shivaratri: Temples of Lord Shiva brimmed with devotees in Adilabad

In Adilabad district, devotees made a beeline to Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Sirichelma and the ancient cave temple Sri Someswara Swamy Alayam at the famous Kuntala Waterfalls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 March 2024, 07:40 PM

Chennur MLA Dr G Vivek along with his family members visit the ancient Sri Gattu Mallanna Swamy temple at Velala village in Jaipur mandal on Friday.

Adilabad: Prominent Shiva temples were packed with devotees in view of the auspicious Maha Shivaratri festival being celebrated with religious fervor and gaiety across erstwhile Adilabad district on Friday.

In Adilabad district, devotees made a beeline to Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Sirichelma and the ancient cave temple Sri Someswara Swamy Alayam at the famous Kuntala Waterfalls. Many other shrines of Lord Shiva in the district centre witnessed heavy inflows of the devotees who performed special prayers to mark Maha Shivaratri.

In Mancherial, the ancient Sri Bugga Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devestanam of Kannala, Sri Gattu Mallanna Swamy temple of Velala village and Sri Amba Agastheswara Swamy temple in Chennur, Sri Gouthameshwara Swamy temple on the banks of Godavari river and and Sri Vishwanatha Swamy temple in Mancherial town saw a heavy influx of devotees.

Chennur MLA Dr Vivek and his family members visited Sri Gattu Mallanna Swamy Devasthanam, while Bellampalli legislator D Vinod went to Sri Bugga Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam. They performed special prayers. They said that steps were being taken to improve basic amenities at these temples. Vivek said that a road and drinking water facility would be created for the convenience of devotees of the temple.

Meanwhile, Sri Papahareshwara Swamy temple of Kadili in Nirmal district and Sri Sivamallanna Swamy temple of Easgoan, Sri Shivakeshavalayam of Wankhidi, Sri Bhadarakali temple in Penchikalpet, Sri Rangadameshwara Swamy temple of Bejjur in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district were brimming with devotees.

Local voluntary organisations and philanthropists organised poor feeding programmes on the surroundings of these temples. They provided buttermilk and mineral water to the visitors. Security was stepped up at the temples to prevent untoward incidents. TSRTC operated special buses for devotees.