Mahabubabad: 15 students of Ashram school test positive for Covid-19

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

Representational Image

Mahabubabad/Warangal: 15 students of the Tribal Welfare Ashram school in Mahabubabad tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

As they were suffering from cold and fever, health officials conducted checks on them. Following this, the infected students were put in isolation and were being treated on the hostel premises itself.

Meanwhile, authorities of the MGM government hospital in Warangal have allotted a separate ward for Covid-19 patients as Covid-19 cases are on the rise again, MGMH Superintendent Dr V Chandrashekhar said.

A total of 1200 beds were provided supply lines to supply oxygen, according to the officials.